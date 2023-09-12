Henry the Nile crocodile is alive and kicking! Crocworld shrugs off rumours about legendary croc’s death

Henry the croc, is alive and well. Crocworld has debunked rumours that the famous Henry, the Nile crocodile died. In a statement on Tuesday, Crocworld joked that Henry joined the ranks of celebrities, Russell Crowe, Morgan Freeman, Sir Paul McCartney and even South Africa's beloved Sixto Rodrigues who were all reported to have died.

"And now, Crocworld Conservation Centre’s cherished Henry the Nile crocodile can be named among them, but the team is happy to announce that its most famous resident is alive and well," Crocworld said. " He might be missing a few toes and teeth, but after 122 years on the planet, that’s to be expected! He’s happy, healthy, and ready to welcome visitors – from a distance," added the conversation centre's reptile curator, Wade Kilian. Henry is believed to be the world’s oldest known Nile crocodile in captivity, having been moved to Crocworld in 1985 when he was a mere 85 years old.

Kilian said Henry was born in the Okavango Delta in Botswana where he lived most of his life. Now, every year, the Crocworld team marks his momentous birthday with a big celebration on December 16, complete with cupcakes for the guests … and something a bit meatier for the birthday boy. Henry the oldest and most famous Nile crocodile at Crocworld conservation centre Scottburgh Picture:Marilyn Bernard

“Henry is not only the oldest crocodile at the centre, but he also happens to be one of the biggest – probably explaining his ability to survive almost 123 years on Earth! At a whopping five metres in length and weighing an estimated 750 kilogrammes, Henry is not a croc you want to take on,” the conservation said. “This polygamous chap shares his home with his six wives, and is proud to have fathered more than 10,000 offspring during his time at Crocworld alone.” Henry spends his days with his lifelong friend living with him at Crocworld, Colgate.

Henry the Nile crocodile Picture: Crocworld “At an estimated 90 years of age, he’s no Henry, but still an impressive reptilian specimen! Colgate was also brought to Crocworld from Botswana’s Okavango Delta in 1985. While a veritable youngster compared to Henry, Colgate is the second-biggest croc at the centre, and truly an impressive sight to behold,” Crocworld said.