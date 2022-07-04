Here’s what a Rustenburg pensioner who bagged R33m Powerball Plus jackpot plans to do with his winnings

Durban - The life of Rustenburg pensioner who bagged millions in the Powerball Plus jackpot has just gotten sweeter. The man who is in his seventies, bagged total winnings of R33 107 623 from the PowerBall Plus jackpot from the June 28 draw.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to National Lottery Ithuba, the winner said he had been playing the National Lottery games for nine years and the highest amount he had previously won was R80. For this draw, the winner spent R30 on his winning ticket and opted to select his numbers manually. So what does he plan to do with his money?

“I am so happy ... I am going to build houses for my wife and child,” said the winner. Winning this amount will definitely make a big difference in my life,” he added. The pensioner retired from the mining industry. He now spends most of his time relaxing and watching TV. He found he had won by checking his ticket numbers on the internet, and kept his ticket safe at home until he could claim it. All lottery winnings are tax free, according to Ithuba.

Story continues below Advertisement