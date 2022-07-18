Heroes who rescued two-year-old from carjacker honoured

Cape Town - Western Cape member of the executive council for community safety and police oversight, Reagan Allen, has honoured the men and women who were involved in the rescue of a two-year-old boy from a carjacker earlier this year. Last week, Allen alongside the public service commissioner for the Western Cape Leonardo Goosen honoured the group who played a critical role in saving the child’s life in a certificate-giving ceremony.

Certificates of commendation were handed to members of the Gordons Bay, Strand and Grabouw police, the Somerset West and Lwandle crime prevention units, rgw Overberg flying squad and reaction team, the metro police K9 Unit, Gordon's Bay Security (GBS), Tracker SA and JJ Recoveries. The certificates read: “The Public Service Commission of South Africa and the Ministry of Police Oversight and Community Safety commend you for your bravery and swift response in rescuing a two-year old boy from danger on 06 May 2022. Your efforts are recognised as an example of selflessness and a commitment to keep everyone in our society safe.” Western Cape MEC of community safety and police oversight, Reagan Allen, GBS chief operating officer Heyns De Waal and Public Service Commissioner for the Western Cape Leonardo Goosen. Photo: Facebook/supplied Allen said he wanted to commend all those who played a role in rescuing the two-year-old boy.

“Their swift and coordinated action ensured that the child was unharmed and that the matter could be resolved within less than an hour after the incident occurred. It was an absolute pleasure to hand over the certificates of commendation to these safety role players,” he said. “This is a clear demonstration of what can be achieved when all sectors of society, both public and private work together to combat crime, and is an example of selfless commitment to keep everyone in our society safe.” He wished the young boy and his family strength as they continue to work through the traumatic experience.

The two-year-old boy was successfully recovered and the carjacker arrested on May 6. Picture: Supplied At the time of the incident, GBS chief operating officer Heyns De Waal was at the helm and told IOL that the call was initially logged as a hijacking after 3pm on May 6. “We received information regarding an Avanza that was allegedly hijacked outside a school in Grabouw, with a two-year-old toddler in it,” De Waal said. “The call was made to GBSEC and Gordons Bay SAPS from Grabouw SAPS because information received indicated that it was travelling in our direction.

“However, it was later discovered it was not a hijacking, the toddler was in a school shuttle vehicle.” The driver of the vehicle stepped out of the vehicle and left the keys in the ignition, and the opportunistic suspect saw this and took full advantage. De Waal said the rescue team treated the incident as if there were firearms in the vehicle and worked to stop the vehicle, with the driver off guard.

After strategic planning, the driver of the vehicle was rammed in and De Waal raced to retrieve the child safely. The boy was found safe and unharmed and returned to his parents. The suspect was subsequently arrested.