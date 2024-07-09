Independent Online
Tuesday, July 9, 2024

History! Tasneem Solomons becomes new women’s pool world champion

World Eightball Pool Federation (WEPF) Ultimate Pool women’s singles champion, Tasneem Solomons from Bonteheuwel. Picture: Supplied

Published 52m ago

Bonteheuwel’s Tasneem Solomons has made history after she became South Africa’s first-ever World Eightball Pool Federation Ultimate Pool women’s champion.

Solomons defeated former world champion Kirsty-Lee Davies in a closely contested encounter in Blackpool, England. Solomons has been playing pool professionally for 20 years.

Following her win Solomons opened up about her historic victory saying the win meant a lot to her as playing pool was what kept her off the streets growing up.

“It means the world to me, all the hard work for the past years. Coming from Bontheuwel, it was difficult,” she said.

— Cape Town, Bru /\/¯¯¯¯¯\/\ 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@CapeTown_Bru) July 5, 2024

“Coming from the Cape Flats, this is the thing that kept me away from the streets and I told myself that one day is one day,” Solomons told IOL’s sister publication, The Daily Voice.

Following her victory, South Africans took to X to praise the 34-year-old for her win.

X User @BazilSolomon congratulated Solomons on her victory saying

“Congratulations, Briliant Tasneem Solomons, the new Women's Singles champion at the world's Pool championships in Blackpool, England. The first South African to win a major international pool singles title,”

Another X user @AzileMaka pointed South Africa has another world-champion.

“We have another WORLD CHAMPION in South Africa. Tasneem Solomons, recently crowded The WEPF World Champion. No DNA, Just RSA!!!”

@Nozulelasays

IOL Sport

