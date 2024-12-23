How Limpopo entrepreneur Matome Rapholo aims to transform the SA fashion industry

Fashion entrepreneur, Matome Rapholo has his eyes fixed on pioneering the country's textile through his Leetrecha clothing brand and believes he can bring about change in the way people view themselves in society. Speaking to IOL, the Limpopo-born entrepreneur said his brand offers a vibrant collection of clothing, from casual wear to custom designs. These designs range from t-shirts, pants, shoes and accessories.

The 41-year-old said while the textile and manufacturing industry contributes to the economy, he also wants to add value through his brand. “I thought what could be more impactful than speaking to people through clothing, speak to people about the possibility of dreams coming through clothing. What better way than fusing fashion and art to preserve culture and language?'' “I started the clothing business because I believe that everyone has a date with their dreams, and it is all possible through hard work, dedication, and ambition."

"Again, my love for fashion introduced me to people with stories of success and I also realised that I can be another story of great success achieved through hard work," he said Through his clothing brand, Rapholo has managed to empower and work with young people who are eager to learn more about the industry. With a Network Administration qualification from Boston, Rapholo said his passion has always been operating a business despite the harsh realities that come with running a business.

“The problem is always funding, followed by financial education and financial discipline," he said. Through his journey, Pholo said he has formed partnership with well-known comedian and businessman Mashabela Galane. “We would like to own a manufacturing company soon, which would purely make sure that we are able to offer more employment.”

Currently, Rapholo runs two shops in Polokwane where he has four employees. The ambitious businessman said he is not only focused on clothing; but he's also passionate about soccer and missed offers from big soccer teams in the country but never proceeded with the offers. He said people who were in charge of his career at the time were soliciting bribes from him and he couldn't pay them.

Despite not going through with his soccer career, Rapholo vowed that he would use his experience to uplift young boys in communities who dream of being soccer stars in the future. Together with his team, they identify talent in communities, and they facilitate for them to be signed with professional teams. Rapholo hopes his hard work will make a difference in the country. [email protected]