IOL embarks on collection drive for homeless women

As part of IOL’s Elevate Her Women’s Month campaign, IOL has embarked on a drive to collect much needed toiletries and essential items for the homeless women of South Africa’s biggest metros. Working with trusted organisations across the country, including U-Turn, IOL will be distributing dignity packs consisting of toiletries, sanitary towels and underwear.

The Elevate Her project has been endorsed by the Western Cape Department of Social Development, and IOL has also received support from a number of corporate and government stakeholders. “The Department of Social Development would like to encourage potential donors and volunteers to add their support to this project so that it can reach as many vulnerable homeless women as possible,” Western Cape Social Development Head of Department Dr Robert Macdonald said in a letter of support to IOL. “While the Province Department of Social Development funds shelters, including U-Turn, for basic requirements like bed spaces food, and social services, financial constraints limit the extent to which the full range of needs of vulnerable people can be met in existing shelter spaces. We therefore welcome the additional supplies that this project can provide,” Dr Macdonald said.

IOL Editor Lance Witten said it was important for one of South Africa’s biggest and oldest news platforms to uplift those most in need. “This campaign fits IOL’s ethos to build as we grow, lift as we rise. The Elevate Her campaign slogan is ‘Building bridges, breaking barriers’ and we hope through both the collection of much-needed essential items for women either living on the streets, or on their journey of recovery, and the corresponding editorial campaign, we can go some ways to restoring dignity, and connecting diverse South Africans. “In the spirit of Ubuntu, we plan to keep this campaign alive beyond Women’s Month,” Witten said.