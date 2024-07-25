‘It may inspire others’: George building collapse survivor to pen his ordeal in a book

The George building collapse gripped the nation as construction workers were trapped for days under the rubble - many not surviving the tragic event -but this Mossel Bay man has lived to tell the tale. On May 6, just after 2pm, a five-storey apartment building collapsed, trapping 81 workers underneath the rubble.

A total of 34 workers died and emergency personnel and volunteers worked tirelessly until May 17, when the site was officially handed over to the South African Police Service. The incident was declared a state of disaster and the site was visited by a number of visitors, MECs, Premier Alan Winde, and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Delvin Safers with his girlfriend, Nicole Arendse and his son, Zyar Safers. Photo: Supplied Delvin Safers, 29, from Mossel Bay, worked on the site in Victoria Street on the day of the horrid accident.

Speaking to IOL, Safers said he is feeling much better after the ordeal. “It’s been two and a half months and I feel much better. I am seeing a therapist which has helped me so much. In the beginning, the ordeal kept playing in my mind, but no longer,” he said. On the day of the incident, the father of one said it started out like any other day.

The scene at the George building collapse. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers “I am an electrician and on the site I installed the cables, everything. On the day of the collapse, I worked at another site before heading to Victoria Street after 10am. Everything went as usual and just after 2pm the building collapsed. If you had to see the little hole I was trapped in, I can definitely say, I am blessed,” Safers explained. He was fortunate enough to be able to get his cellphone and he made contact with his family via WhatsApp. “I was in communication with my family who were hoping and praying for me. The conversation was more of me telling them I was here at the site and to pass on my information and where I was to the emergency services on the scene,” Safer said.

A person extracted from the rubble at the George building collapse. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers When asked if the construction company at the site contacted him since the tragic event, he responded: “No, initially they spoke to me afterwards, but they’re just worried about money. Not once have they called or even sent a message. I was trapped for 28 hours.” At the moment, Safers is still booked off and unable to work. “The reason I want to do this book is to work through everything and get it all out on paper. I want to share my story of what I went through, and what my family went through. This may just be an inspirational story for those who went through something similar,” he said.

The building collapse in Victoria Street in George. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers However, Safers needs financial assistance of over R50,000 to help him reach his goal. “I plan to self-publish the book, but the high costs associated with interviews, research, writing, editing, layout, printing, publishing, promotion, and release make it challenging. “Therefore, I am seeking financial support. Any amount you can contribute would be greatly appreciated. Donors will receive special recognition in the book and significant exposure at the press release, public book launch, and on social media platforms,” he said.

He hopes to publish by September. If you would like to assist, please contact Delvin Safers at 065 725 5202 or [email protected]. [email protected]