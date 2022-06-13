Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, June 13, 2022

It’s been a week since someone won the R12m Lotto jackpot in Middleburg – is it you?

Published 1h ago

Durban - Ithuba is looking for the winner of the R12 million Lotto Plus jackpot from Middleburg in Mpumalanga.

The winner bagged R12 600 447.90 from the June 8 draw.

Ithuba said the ticket was played via the manual selection with a wager of R20 and urged the winner to come forward to claim the prize.

Ithuba’s CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “We congratulate the latest winner of the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot. Our team of financial advisers are ready to offer financial advice which will help the winner navigate through their investment opportunities.”

National Lottery tickets remain valid for a period of up to 365 days from the date of the draw.

Ithuba said all winning tickets that are not validated within that period would automatically expire, and any unclaimed winnings from expired tickets are transferred to the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund for reallocation to good causes.

IOL

