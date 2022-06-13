It’s been a week since someone won the R12m Lotto jackpot in Middleburg – is it you?

Durban - Ithuba is looking for the winner of the R12 million Lotto Plus jackpot from Middleburg in Mpumalanga. The winner bagged R12 600 447.90 from the June 8 draw.

Ithuba said the ticket was played via the manual selection with a wager of R20 and urged the winner to come forward to claim the prize. Ithuba’s CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “We congratulate the latest winner of the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot. Our team of financial advisers are ready to offer financial advice which will help the winner navigate through their investment opportunities.” National Lottery tickets remain valid for a period of up to 365 days from the date of the draw.