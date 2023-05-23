Jetsetting with Janet: Enjoy a multisensory experience at Montagu and Ashton

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a> Janet Pillai, host of Jetsetting with Janet describes Montagu and Ashton as a “multi-sensory experience” and that it is one of the few places where travellers can experience all things culture, food, wine and sumptuous accommodation. On the show Pillai speaks to seven people who work in the tourism industry from the area located in and around Langeberg.

Montagu-Ashton Tourism Association Tourism Manager for the association Mareletta Mundey said the area had the best season for the past eight years. “We’ve had a bumper season, we keep very good stats of people that stayed over in our town and around downtown and we had a stats figure of almost 43 000 people that stayed in our area for December. I also have to put it in context because there are only 15 500 people living here,” she said.

Avalon Springs Gavin Hatherley, General Manager of Avalon Springs said the establishment is the custodian of a natural hot spring where water bubbles to the surface at a constant temperature of 43 degrees. “It’s one of those magical things. The water comes up to the surface at about 43°, it’s like a sauna so we don't heat up the water and it's incredibly rich in various minerals and they have done a lot of tests on the water and it reportedly has healing powers,” he said.

Flying Feet Looking for a way to zoot around town? Flying Feet offers guided town tours which include historical and art tours. Owner Marchelle van Zyl said guests can hop on one of their bikes and escape into Karoo hospitality, architecture, culture, art, history, muscadels and good food.

Kupenda Africa Gallerist Adele Faurie said Kupenda Africa aims to provide a platform to emerging and established African artists to showcase their work and celebrate the art and culture of this continent. Platform 62

A Wine Boutique that represents more than 60 cellars and offers over 750 wines, Platform 62 is the perfect place to visit on your trip to Montagu and Ashton. Montagu Country Hotel Having first opened its doors in 1875, Montagu Country Hotel is an unforgettable country getaway and an architectural gem.

Owner and manager P-J Basson, said: “A big thing for us is sticking to the roots, we believe in honest hospitality with the art deco theme being very central to that. We have also had to adapt to the times by adding solar to convenience our guests.” Ashton Winery Sip on some of the Cape’s finest wines at Ashton Winery.