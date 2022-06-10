Jobless Karoo woman bags a whopping R31m Lotto jackpot....tax-free

Durban - An unemployed Western Cape woman has won R31 473 151 in the Lotto Plus 1 draw. According to Ithuba, the woman who lives in Oudtshoorn, bought the winning ticket at Dahley & Khandaker.

She spent R40 and opted to select her numbers manually. The winner told Ithuba she had waited patiently for this day, as the most she had won previously was R150. The winner said she was at home when she checked her numbers on the internet and discovered she was now a millionaire.

Despite her concerns of people finding out about her life-changing fortune, she is content in only having told her immediate family. She plans to carefully spend her winnings on her family, as well as investing a portion of it and giving back to those who are in need. “I was extremely shocked when I found out that I had won, however I don’t plan to change my life in any drastic way.”

