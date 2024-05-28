KFC’s ‘Beyond the Sea’ Campaign sparks unexpected donation to Sea Rescue Heroes

A media campaign by KFC, featuring a fictional journey by two scientists on Marion Island, unexpectedly sparked calls to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) and resulted in a R50,000 donation to the organisation.

The campaign, created by Ogilvy South Africa, aimed to showcase the lengths people will go to for KFC, but inadvertently prompted radio listeners to report a maritime emergency to the NSRI.

“We now know it's just an ad, but if you ever really need us, just know that our volunteer rescue crew are on stand-by 24/7. Wherever you are – we are,” NSRI posted to social media site, X.

The NSRI responded with an investigation, only to discover it was an advertising campaign. Despite the initial confusion, the NSRI appreciated the creativity and generosity of KFC, who announced a R50,000 donation to the organisation in Morse code.