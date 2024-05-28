KFC’s ‘Beyond the Sea’ Campaign sparks unexpected donation to Sea Rescue Heroes

By Sinovuyo Mbatani
A media campaign by KFC, featuring a fictional journey by two scientists on Marion Island, unexpectedly sparked calls to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) and resulted in a R50,000 donation to the organisation.
The campaign, created by Ogilvy South Africa, aimed to showcase the lengths people will go to for KFC, but inadvertently prompted radio listeners to report a maritime emergency to the NSRI.
“We now know it's just an ad, but if you ever really need us, just know that our volunteer rescue crew are on stand-by 24/7. Wherever you are – we are,” NSRI posted to social media site, X.
The NSRI responded with an investigation, only to discover it was an advertising campaign. Despite the initial confusion, the NSRI appreciated the creativity and generosity of KFC, who announced a R50,000 donation to the organisation in Morse code.
“We appreciate your lookout for our chicken voyage! Rest assured, our #MarionIsland journey was just a TASTE expedition. Watch out for a Bucket-load of thanks coming your way,” KFC posted to social media, X.
The handover took place on Saturday at the V&A Waterfront sea rescue station in Cape Town, where NSRI CEO Dr. Cleeve Robertson accepted the cheque from KFC Senior Marketing Manager Mukundi Munzhelele.
“Last year alone, our volunteers rescued more than 1,800 people, and every year our staff work hard on teaching water safety and survival swimming campaigns. All this is expensive, so we're deeply grateful for KFC's contribution,” said Dr. Robertson.
KFC Africa Chief Marketing Officer Grant Macpherson acknowledged the unexpected turn of events, stating, “When we conceptualise large-scale integrated campaigns like this, we try to anticipate and mitigate any unintended consequences...
“With our 'Beyond the Sea' campaign, we didn’t imagine listeners reporting a maritime emergency, but their concern and the response by the heroes at the NSRI reminded us of the work done by this amazing organisation.”
