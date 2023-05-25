Kind JMPD officer who bought school shoes for Joburg learner applauded

Pretoria – The Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has applauded the generous gesture of JMPD officer Thembelihle Harrison Mkosi who bought school shoes for an economically-challenged learner.
Spokesperson for the JMPD, Xolani Fihla said Mkosi was moved after he met the learner while on duty on Monday, and came back with the school shoes on Tuesday.
“The 34-year-old officer Mkosi had met the 8-year-old learner the day before, on Monday 22 May, 2023, at Von Wielligh and Pritchard Street in the Joburg CBD where he was deployed to control morning peak traffic,” Fihla said.
“By observing the young girl’s school shoes and talking with her, he became aware of her terrible predicament. He then inquired about her shoe size and where she goes to school.”
The following day officer Mkosi went to the girl’s school with a new pair of shoes that he had bought for her.
“He explained how excited the girl was to see him, firstly because she didn’t see him earlier that morning where he is usually deployed to control traffic and secondly because of the new school shoes that officer Mkosi had bought for her,” Fihla said.
Mkosi, a father of two boys, said he did not think twice about helping the girl.
“I did it with no hesitation, I was overwhelmed by a conviction to help the little girl,” he said.
Meanwhile, Acting Chief of the Joburg Metro Police Department Angie Mokasi has commended Mkosi for his initiative.
“Such good gestures like the one the officer displayed are never taught, instead this good deed was done from the kindness of heart, and that is truly commendable,” Mokasi said.
On Twitter, several users have heaped praise on Mkosi for his kindness.
One user Themba Nobela Msane said on the JMPD post: “May the good God bless you more bab’u Mkosi”.
Another user, @zandi_thusi reacted: “Well done Officer, God bless you”.
BafanaBz Manana had a prayer for Mkosi: “God bless him with more money.”
