Lavender Hill pool player, 10, needs your help in getting him to nationals

Cape Town - A Cape Town boy is living his dream of making it to the national pool championships in the West Coast later this month but financial circumstances are holding him back. Alonzo Joseph, from Montague Village, is hoping to make his dream a reality by attending the 2022 Eight Ball Pool Championships in Saldanha Bay from June 26 until July 2.

The Grade 4 learner at Prince George Primary School is a member of the Western Province team and hopes to change his life by competing in the sport. “I started playing pool at the age of seven and then I became a Western Province player. Alonzo Joseph, 10, from Montague Village in Lavender Hill has the opportunity to attend the national pool championships in Saldanha Bay but needs some financial support. Photo: supplied “I tried many sports but pool makes me feel good about myself. I enjoy it and my heart is here.

“I got a chance to play at a championship when I was eight years old but my parents were not financially stable at the time,” he told IOL. Alonzo, who practises every day, is excited about the golden opportunity which came knocking at his door again. “I am so excited to go and make my mark. I talk about going to Saldanha Bay every day.

“To go will mean a lot to me. Alonzo Joseph, 10, from Montague Village in Lavender Hill has the opportunity to attend the national pool championships in Saldanha Bay but needs some financial support. Photo: supplied “I am going to do my best and if I do, I will be able to go to England and shoot among the best in the world. That is my dream,” the shy boy added. All successful candidates at the national championships will automatically progress to the World Eight Ball Pool Championship in Blackpool, England.

However, he has to raise R4 450 to make it to nationals. The money needed will cover his costs for transport, accommodation, tournament fees and clothing. Speaking to IOL, his proud mother, Tashnica Joseph, 34, said raising the funds to afford her only son the opportunity has been extremely difficult since she and her husband lost their jobs after the company they worked for closed down due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

“It is very hard not working. Government has no funds for children playing pool as it is not seen as big a sports such as rugby or soccer. “In the area we live in, it is extremely difficult to get donations as most people are looking for breads money. I really want him to go,” Joseph said. Alonzo, who is her miracle child, needs this opportunity to show everyone just how amazing he was.

“When giving birth doctors nearly lost us both. Between the ages of five months old until he was two years old, he basically died a few times but doctors managed to resuscitate him. “He is my miracle baby. He was afforded the opportunity when he was eight to go to Limpopo but unfortunately we could not afford it. He deserves to go. “So far, I have managed to hand in R1 000 towards the tournament, but we still need R3 450.

“I want him to experience life outside of our area, where for the past two months young children have been shot and killed on our corners. Our children here are not surviving and I want my children to prosper,” Joseph added. If you can assist in making Alonzo’s dream come true, contact his mother Tashnica at 063 963 3540 or his father, Alphonzo at 073 752 8212. [email protected]