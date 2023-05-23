Independent Online
Tuesday, May 23, 2023

LOOK: Gift of the Givers helps Hammanskraal hospital with call for water after cholera outbreak

Three Gift of the Givers volunteers each holding a bottle of water. In the background a large number of water bottles for donation.

Gift of the Givers donation of bottled water to the Jubilee Hospital in Hammanskraal. Picture: Gift of the Givers

Published 1h ago

Humanitarian organisation, Gift of the Givers has heeded the call and delivered thousands of litres of water to a hospital in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria on Monday.

According to the Gift of the Givers spokesperson, Ali Sablay, its team of volunteers was activated at the Jubilee Hospital after receiving a call from the Moretele Local Municipality’s Mayor Councillor Masango George Manyike on Sunday.

He said Manyike asked for assistance from the organisation following the tragedy that struck.

“It was announced, on Sunday, that there was a cholera outbreak in the area after lab results were positive for the stool specimens of 19 people who presented at Jubilee District Hospital with symptoms of diarrhoea, stomach cramps and nausea.

Gift of the Givers donation to the Jubilee Hospital in Hammanskraal. Picture: Gift of the Givers

“At least 15 people have been confirmed dead due to a cholera outbreak and over 50 people have been treated,” Sablay said.

A total of 1 440 five-litres and 140 10-litres of bottled water was delivered to the health facility.

Gift of the Givers donation to the Jubilee Hospital in Hammanskraal. Picture: Gift of the Givers

The Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo and the Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, David Mahlobo with Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko conducted a site visit in Hammanskraal.

The City of Tshwane has urged communities in Hammanskraal and surrounding areas to avoid drinking water from taps.

Gift of the Givers donation to the Jubilee Hospital in Hammanskraal. Picture: Gift of the Givers

“While the water supplied by the city in Hammanskraal is not potable, however, the city does provide potable (drinkable) water through 52 water tankers to informal settlements three times a week, and 40 water trucks to formal areas daily in Region 2,” Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba said.

Gift of the Givers donation to the Jubilee Hospital in Hammanskraal. Picture: Gift of the Givers

Water samples have been collected in the affected areas and taken for tests to determine the cause of the outbreak and the results are expected by Wednesday.

Today, Gift of the Givers will be conducting more water deliveries to neighbouring clinics in the area.

healthhealth facilityemergency carecommunicable diseaseGift Of The GiversDepartment of HealthSouth AfricaHealth WelfareWater and SanitationSafetyCholera

Robin-Lee Francke
