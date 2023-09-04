‘Master of puppies’: German Shepherd escapes home to attend Metallica concert

A female German Shepherd named Storm snuck out of her home in Los Angeles, California, to attend a recent Metallica concert at the SoFi football stadium in the Inglewood area, American media reported.

On Friday, the heavy metal band posted: "You might have heard we had a four-legged fan join us for #M72LA! Despite reports to the contrary, our friend Storm snuck out of her home adjacent to SoFi Stadium and made her way to the gig all by herself.

Storm the German Shepherd was one of over 70,000 Metallica fans that attended the concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Picture: Brett Murray/Metallica.com

“After a full night taking in the show with her #MetallicaFamily, Storm was safely reunited with her actual family the next day. She had a great time listening to her favourite songs, including “Barx Æterna,” “Master of Puppies,” and “The Mailman That Never Comes.

“And in case you were wondering, no. You definitely shouldn’t bring your furry friends to the #M72 World Tour. But this dog sure did have her day,” Metallica wrote.