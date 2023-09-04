‘Master of puppies’: German Shepherd escapes home to attend Metallica concert

A female German Shepherd named Storm snuck out of her home in Los Angeles, California, to attend a recent Metallica concert at the SoFi football stadium in the Inglewood area, American media reported.
Metallica also confirmed Storm’s attendance through a tweet.
On Friday, the heavy metal band posted: "You might have heard we had a four-legged fan join us for #M72LA! Despite reports to the contrary, our friend Storm snuck out of her home adjacent to SoFi Stadium and made her way to the gig all by herself.
“After a full night taking in the show with her #MetallicaFamily, Storm was safely reunited with her actual family the next day. She had a great time listening to her favourite songs, including “Barx Æterna,” “Master of Puppies,” and “The Mailman That Never Comes.
“And in case you were wondering, no. You definitely shouldn’t bring your furry friends to the #M72 World Tour. But this dog sure did have her day,” Metallica wrote.
The actual Metallica song is called "Master of Puppets" and was featured in arguably one of the greatest cinematic scenes of all time during ‘Stranger Things', when one of the characters "Eddie", shredded his guitar in the "upside down".
Strom, the German Shepherd who loves to rock, joined over 70,000 Metallica fans at SoFi Stadium for the sold-out show.
You may ask why she did this. Well, its because she’s a Mutt-allica fan.
‘Aquaman’ and Game of Thrones actor Jason Mamoa was also recently seen at one of the M72 Tour shows, having the time of his life in the mosh pit, TMZ reported.
IOL