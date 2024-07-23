Mattel introduces first blind Barbie doll

Mattel Incorporated has introduced its first blind Barbie doll. Partnering with the American Foundation for the Blind (AFB), an organisation dedicated to creating a world of endless possibilities for individuals with blindness and low vision, Mattel worked to ensure details of the blind Barbie doll, including face sculpt, fashion, accessories, packaging experience, and e-commerce communication, accurately depict individuals with blindness or low vision.

This launch, representing the those with visual impairment is supported by the South African Guide-Dogs Association for the Blind, who enable the visually and physically impaired members of our society to live an independent life through freedom of movement and acquisition of skills required to live a fully participatory life. Toy company Mattel Incorporated has officially released it’s first blind Barbie doll. Picture: Supplied

Barbie is also collaborating with accessible fashion brand Aille Design on a Barbie-inspired collection, featuring pieces with braille bead work. Details include Barbie’s original black and white herringbone pattern on a slip dress, a black neck scarf and a classic T-shirt in a hue of iconic Barbie pink, each featuring Aille’s signature design footprint, braille text using Swarovski crystal pearls, throughout each design. Head of Strategic and Corporate Partnerships GDA, Tanya Schönwald, said inclusion and diversity are no longer concepts, it is actions and through the launch of the visually impaired Barbie, Mattel, Inc. has proven the impact of collaboration on social impact. "Including a visually impaired Barbie will undoubtedly ease the discomfort that so many visually impaired children face and it will, in young minds, bring about the change in society that is so desperately needed. Soon enough, inclusion will not be considered or debated, it will naturally occur because younger generations have not been taught to distinguish. We are proud to have travelled part of this journey with Mattel Incorporated," she said.

Senior Vice President of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls, Krista Berger, said the company recognised that Barbie is more than just a doll.

"She represents self-expression and can create a sense of belonging. We proudly introduce a new blind Barbie doll to our Barbie Fashionistas line, reinforcing our commitment to creating products that represent global belonging and inclusivity in the doll aisle," she said. CEO and President, American Foundation for the Blind, Eric Bridges, said it was an honour to collaborate with Barbie on the development of the blind Barbie doll. Bridges added that by increasing representation and promoting awareness about the experiences of blind individuals and those with low vision.

“Our shared goal is to inspire boundless opportunities for everyone, ultimately leading to a world of greater accessibility and inclusion,” he said. Representation Counselled by AFB, Barbie was committed to represent individuals with blindness and low vision throughout all stages of the design process, from the doll’s sculpt to the dress pattern:

Accessories: The doll comes with a white and red cane with an identifiable marshmallow tip and includes stylish and functional sunglasses. With some blind or low-vision individuals sensitive to light, the lens provides additional eye protection. Elbow articulations: The blind Barbie doll includes elbow articulations to ensure comfortable cane use. Textured and Vibrant Fabrics: Barbie conducted testing with blind and low-vision children to ensure that the doll provided an accessible and satisfying play experience for kids with blindness or low vision. With AFB’s guidance, Barbie designed the doll’s fashion to include a satiny pink blouse with a textured ruffle skirt for tactile interest. Additional details include a brightly coloured high-contrast hook and loop fasteners for closure on the back of the doll’s top, as well as an elastic skirt waistband to make swapping outfits easier.