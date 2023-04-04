Meet Atlantis’ little beauty queen

Cape Town - She may be petite but this little girl has the confidence to erupt a volcano and she is only eight years old. Tarrah Adams, from Protea Park in Atlantis, is making all the right moves in all the right places.

At the weekend, this little diva bagged a few titles at the Miss Petite pageant in Pretoria. Little Tarrah, who is a Grade 3 pupil at Wesfleur Primary School, proudly took home: Tarrah Adams, 8, from Atlantis is a rising star in the world of pageantry. Photo: Supplied Miss Petite World South Africa Miss Petite South Africa Western Province Charity Ambassador Miss Petite SA 1st Runner-Up This is amazing seeing as this runway diva only started her pageantry journey less than nine months ago.

Speaking to IOL, her proud mother, Cayla Adams, 28, also a former pageant model could not place her pride into words. “I started doing pageants from about one year old. Tarrah only started her pageant journey in July last year. Tarrah Adams, 8, from Atlantis is a rising star in the world of pageantry. Here she is pictured in her interview wear. Photo: Supplied “I asked her but she never wanted to do pageantry. She wanted to dance. In May last year, I hosted a pageant and when Tarrah saw everyone dressing up she told me: ‘mommy, I want to try this’.

“In July, I entered her into a pageant, Miss Born to Shine, and with no training, she was crowned queen. It was just natural,” Adams said. Two weeks later Tarrah joined the House of Walkers and began her winning spree. Tarrah Adams, 8, from Atlantis is a rising star in the world of pageantry. Photo: Supplied After her first pageant Tarrah was also crowned:

Mini Miss Atlantis 2022 Miss Vipers 2022 Mini Miss Western Province 2022 Leading up to her journey to the Miss Petite pageant, Tarrah did extensive charity work. Tarrah Adams, 8, from Atlantis is a rising star in the world of pageantry. Here she is pictured in her interview wear with her charity portfolio. Photo: Supplied As Tarrah and her mother, grandmother and younger brother took the trip to Pretoria, she was not nervous at all. “She was excited but no nerves at all.

“Before the pageant she was nonchalant and when we reached Pretoria the first thing she did was make friends. “She was running around and just being a happy child. “It was at the interview stage that she told me she was becoming nervous,” Adams said.

Tarrah Adams, 8, from Atlantis is a rising star in the world of pageantry. Photo: Supplied Young Tarrah said she was extremely proud of herself. “I feel proud of myself for taking on the big stage with confidence in front of everyone,” she told IOL. Tarrah explained she loved pageantry because she enjoyed making new friends and dressing up.

Here Tarrah is pictured in her Great Gatsby theme wear. Photo: Supplied When asked what she would like to become when she grew up, her response was: “I would like to become a paediatrician as I would love to help the sick children in my community”. On her crowning glory, her proud mother said, she could barely contain her tears. “I am super proud of her. What also made me even more proud was when she was receiving her accolades she went to the front of the stage and thanked the judges.

“For her to place first runner up and it being her first time in a pageant like this is truly a proud moment. “I had tears in my eyes. My heart was racing,” Adams explained. Tarrah has also been invited to attend the Little Miss World pageant in Turkey, in May 2024.

Fundraising efforts will soon begin and her mother hopes that because of her performance thus far, Tarrah will be offered a sponsorship. Flights, accommodation, and entry fee alone are R50 000 with further costs to be added. “Going to Turkey will be an experience of a lifetime. I am very excited and it would also be my first time on a plane,” Tarrah said.