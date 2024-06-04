Mini-library for the Blind launched in George

One of the four libraries in George has established a mini-library for the blind on Monday. The Mini-Library for the Blind in Pacaltsdorp aims to open doors to knowledge and information for visually impaired residents, creating valuable learning opportunities.

The George Municipality said public libraries are mandated to provide inclusive services catering to all community needs, thereby improving the quality of life for all citizens. This is a joint initiative between the Department of Arts and Culture and the South African Library for the Blind. The pilot project was launched in the Eastern Cape in 2010 and has since expanded to other provinces.

The municipality said the primary objective of the library is to provide access to reading materials through assistive devices and necessary technology. All services provided by the library will be free of charge and communities have expressed a positive response towards the initiative. “The library will provide social interaction, users will be able to gain access to a variety of resources and technological tools, receive training on provided technologies, participate in book discussions, book clubs, and other library activities as well as encourages a greater interest in reading,” the municipality said. Manager for Library Services in George, Rachel Williams said they would like to encourage people to take advantage of this service.

“With the above-mentioned in mind, we would like to encourage visually impaired and illiterate people to take full advantage of this service by indicating to us (Library Services) if any people meet these requirements (that is visually impaired or illiterate). “They can sign up for this service by registering at Pacaltsdorp Library by becoming library members. Please bring along your ID and proof of residence to sign up. All interested individuals can visit the library during operational hours. By participating, users will benefit from enhanced access to information and resources designed to enrich their lives and foster a love for reading,” Williams said. Operational hours are from Monday to Thursday from 9am to 5.30pm and on Fridays from 9am to 5pm.