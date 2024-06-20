More countries join the legalisation of same-sex marriage

Same-sex marriage remains a controversial topic across the globe as some countries still deem it illegal, while others increasingly move with the times. The world has been adjusting and things have been becoming slightly more progressive, with ongoing efforts to advance equality as well as inclusivity.

With the legalisation of same-sex marriage in various countries, the change is increasingly being embraced and that is symbolised by the widespread use of the rainbow flag. June is marked as Gay Pride Month, sparked by the Stonewall Riots in New York on June 28, 1969, where police raided a gay bar and patrons fought back. The most recent countries to legalise marriage equality are Greece (February) and Estonia (June), the latest being Thailand as the first South East Asian country to do so.

This further shows the importance of inclusivity and acceptance for the LGBTQI+ community. Here's a list of some of the countries that have passed laws through legislation and court decisions to make same-sex marriage legal. Andorra (2023)

Switzerland (2022) Austria (2019) Germany (2017)

Colombia (2016) Ireland (2015) Scotland (2014)

New Zealand (2013) Argentina (2010) Norway (2009)

South Africa (2006) Spain (2005) Belgium (2003)

Netherlands (2001) The legalisation of same-sex marriage is seen to be most popular in European countries more than African countries, including Uganda, which a year ago passed legislation that imposes life imprisonment for same-sex acts. In 2006, South Africa became the first African country to legalise same-sex marriage and still remains the only one.