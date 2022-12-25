More than 200 Christmas babies born in Gauteng so far

Pretoria – Gauteng public healthcare facilities delivered 223 babies on Christmas Day between midnight and noon. Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko visited Bertha Gxowa Hospital in Germiston South to welcome the newly-born babies and celebrate with their parents, as well as present them with gifts.

The health facility had two mothers who delivered twins. “The department wishes to extend its appreciation to healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly throughout the year ensuring that the people of Gauteng receive the best service when visiting health facilities. “Thank you for always making Christmas time cheerful and filled with love for mothers and their newborns. We wish all parents well and encourage mothers to opt for breastfeeding as it is essential and has many health benefits for their babies,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.

The MEC also urged parents to register the births early through Home Affairs offices available at health facilities across the province. She said this is part of efforts to create a seamless service for communities by the government. Academic hospitals delivered 30 babies, Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital had 12 deliveries followed by Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital with 8 deliveries.

Tertiary hospitals delivered a total of 31 babies. Tembisa Hospital delivered 23 and Kalafong had 8 deliveries. “We urge parents to get their little ones immunised in order to protect them against infectious diseases. Immunisation is free and available at all government clinics and Community Healthcare Centres,” added MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko. The final update will be released on Monday.

