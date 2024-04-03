Mr Fish celebrates a happy and loving year in his furever home

The Johannesburg Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has welcomed the progress made by a dog named Mr Fish who, despite nearly dying, is now living his best life. Last year, the SPCA found the little dog with fishing line wrapped around its mouth. The fishing line inflicted serious injuries around his muzzle.

After rescuing him, the little dog was named Mr Fish. However, he was adopted by a local family and is now living a life filled with love and play. Mr Fish the dog when he was rescued. Picture: Supplied / Johannesburg SPCA “As April marks National Animal Cruelty Prevention Month, it is apt that we dedicate this edition to Mr Fish - and his amazing, caring, loving new human family.

“But it has been a long and difficult road. After being adopted by the Block family, Mr Fish suffered daily seizures, had to have daily trips to the vet, and was on endless medication − this poor dog really has been to hell and back. But his new mom, Shelly, never once thought of giving up on her boy. “After severe pain and trauma, we are very happy to report that this sweet boy is living his best life ever,” the Johannesburg SPCA said. There were times when Mr Fish had to be rushed to the vet at 1am and his family sat up with him during the night to make sure he was fine and settled in.

Mr Fish when he was first rescued a year ago. Picture: Supplied / Johannesburg SPCA Mr Fish is said to have a very special bond with his new family. A celebration was held for Mr Fish’s first anniversary with his furever family. “This is an anniversary that not only celebrates his road to recovery, his fighting spirit, and his will to live, but also an amazing family that never gave up on him, who never once thought of giving him away because of his medical problems - all because they truly loved him.