Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, May 13, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

My Fellow South Africans: Charl Bezuidenhout

My Fellow South Africans: ‘Ja-nee’ - Charl Bezuidenhout. Photographed by Henk Kruger (African News Agency/ANA)

My Fellow South Africans: ‘Ja-nee’ - Charl Bezuidenhout. Photographed by Henk Kruger (African News Agency/ANA)

Published 32m ago

Share

Ja-nee,” says Charl Bezuidenhout, an art dealer in Cape Town’s CBD.

He didn’t always want to be an art dealer, but it happened “by coincidence”.

Story continues below Advertisment

“I wanted to be a journalist or a lawyer.

“I studied law, but I realised I wouldn’t be that good at it, so I became (by coincidence) an art dealer.”

Bezuidenhout swims in the ocean three times a week, one of the benefits of living in Cape Town.

More on this

Had he the chance to speak to his 15-year-old self, his advice would be clear:

"Don't waste time. Pursue what you love and give it as much energy as you can.“

We asked Bezuidenhout if there was anything peculiar about his culture that stands out from others, to which he responded: “They say ja-nee.”

Story continues below Advertisment
My Fellow South Africans: Charl Bezuidenhout, photographed by Henk Kruger (African News Agency/ANA).

While living in Cape Town has its benefits, there are downsides.

“The wind,” says Bezuidenhout of the thing he likes least about the city.

And his favourite thing about being South African?

Story continues below Advertisment

“Our diversity and our determination.”

* My Fellow South Africans is an editorial campaign powered by IOL which aims to build a more inclusive society by introducing South Africans to each other.

Related Topics:

human interestCape TownMy Fellow South Africans

Share