My Fellow South Africans: Daniel Williams

Cape Town: Daniel Williams, 65, originally from Elsies River, is a homeless man who lost everything after being retrenched many years ago by the City of Cape Town where he worked as a street sweeper.
He now sweeps the streets of Parow for recycled items to sell for something to eat.
He wanted to be a policeman but had dropped out of school because he had hung out with the “wrong friends”.
“Looking back now, I realised you must pick your friends carefully and stay away from the wrong crowd.”
Williams says he is God-fearing person and believes that God will always take care of you, “no matter what you did wrong”.
The thing he loves most about Parow, in Cape Town, is its friendly people. His favourite thing about South Africa is “our wonderful weather”.
