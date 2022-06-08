My Fellow South Africans: Daniel Williams

Cape Town: Daniel Williams, 65, originally from Elsies River, is a homeless man who lost everything after being retrenched many years ago by the City of Cape Town where he worked as a street sweeper. He now sweeps the streets of Parow for recycled items to sell for something to eat.

He wanted to be a policeman but had dropped out of school because he had hung out with the “wrong friends”. “Looking back now, I realised you must pick your friends carefully and stay away from the wrong crowd.” Williams says he is God-fearing person and believes that God will always take care of you, “no matter what you did wrong”.