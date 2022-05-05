My Fellow South Africans: Hassan Lucas

“My name is Hassan Lucas. I’m currently working as a hairdresser.” On the busy streets of a Durban that is rebuilding itself after devastating floods, Lucas plies his trade.

“I love putting beautiful dreads in people’s hair. “One thing I love about being South African is I love working in South Africa because we have the freedom to start our own business. “I love the fact that there are no restrictions when it comes to business.

“The one thing I hate about Durban is the fact that there is a lot of drugs in our city. “Drugs bring prostitution and crime.” Lucas has a firm belief and a solid foundation for his faith.

“One thing about my religion and culture I believe that sets me apart from others is the fact that I am a devoted Catholic brother (who) carries out my responsibility in the Catholic church and I feel that makes me different to others out there, but definitely not better than others.” Lucas has great advice for the next generation. “My advice to a 15 year old, is to go to school, have respect for people and to learn from the elderly because they already came through life and picked up valuable experiences and knowledge.”

Did Lucas always want to be a hairdresser? "I always wanted to become a farmer. I only started farming on a small scale but am very hopeful to make it as a big farmer one day." * My Fellow South Africans is an editorial campaign powered by IOL which aims to build a more inclusive society by introducing South Africans to each other.