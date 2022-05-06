My Fellow South Africans: Ishmael Achmat

On most sunny days, you will find him sitting in front of an easel in the shadow of the pine tree grove on Signal Hill Road in Cape Town. Accompanied by his son's Volkswagen Beetle from the 1970s, he portrays a picturesque scene from something you would find on the windy roads of the French Riviera.

On his canvas, he paints landscapes of Cape Town’s skyline with Table Mountain as the dominant subject. Ishmael Achmat is a self-taught and well-known artist in South Africa and abroad. In the back of the Beetle is a gallery of paintings of the Mother City from different viewpoints and weather conditions.

My Fellow South Africans: In the back of the VW Beetle is a gallery of Ishmael Achmat’s paintings of the Mother City from different viewpoints and weather conditions. Photographed by Armand Hough (African News Agency/ANA) During the course of his career, he has sold his art to international collectors and gifted painted portraits to presidents and South African political figures. Achmat has been around painting landscapes long enough to see our country’s political landscape change into what it is now. He firmly believes that art should be used as a form of positive change.

