In a candid video, Bryoni Govender shared her experience of being named Miss SA 2023 runner-up and schooled us on how to pronounce her name.

In a video of her applying her make-up, the 27-year-old from Johannesburg joked about the mispronunciation of her name.

“You guys are silly, when you don't see a name that is not common, you guys freak out. So, I think I need to school ya'll on how to pronounce my name properly first. My name is Bryoni. Bry-o-ni. Bryoni, so simple. It's unique, yes. Thank you. It's so easy. You literally pronounce it the way you see it," she said while applying her make-up.

The aspiring lawyer and model also shared her experience of clinching the runner-up title, adding that everything after being announced [as a finalist in the pageant] was a blur.