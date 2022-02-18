“My passion drives me to be the best player I can be,” netball ace aiming for a spot in NW Flames team

Johannesburg - Secondary schoolteacher Tsholofelo Phetlhu is a talented netball player with years of experience under her belt that defies her age. Tsholofelo has been playing netball since primary school.

In an exclusive interview with The Bulrushes,Tsholofelo said: “I am currently part of the NW Flames shadow squad”. Tsholofelo is one of the many hopefuls who are taking part in the final trial for a spot in the first team of the NW Flames on Friday 19 and Saturday 20 February. “My passion for netball motivates me,” says Tsholofelo.

“I have been playing netball for a long time and I have developed a great love for it.” The Letsatsing Secondary school teacher has been playing the game for eight years while following a strict training regime. “I train Monday to Friday, every session would be one and a half to two hours long,” said the enthusiastic netballer.

“I go for scientific fitness tests … that enables me to understand more of what’s needed from me as a player, also to make necessary improvements where I lack.” Tsholofelo has played in eight national championships. Her medal haul is already impressive – one gold, three silver, and one bronze medal.

“My passion drives me to be the best player I can be.” Tsholofelo hopes to make it into the highly competitive squad on Friday when she takes part in the trials having trained so hard ahead of it. The school teacher says she has made many friends through the game.

“Netball is a great sport where we learn about and develop fellowship with others,” said Tsholofelo. Like most things in life, there is always someone to look up to and learn from. “Phumza Maweni is my favourite. She’s a great defender playing for the Spar Proteas … she’s always calm and always brings her A-game.”

Phumza has been signed by Team Bath Netball in the United Kingdom for the 2022 Vitality Superleague season. Even at 31, Tsholofelo enjoys the support of her number one fan – her mom, Keneilwe Phetlhu. “Netball has been my daughter’s love from the day she began playing it. It completes her. I cannot even make her miss a netball match/training even when we have family errands. She’ll maybe retire when she reaches 50 years,” said the proud mom.