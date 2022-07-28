Mzansi weighs in on SA’s ‘most honest siblings’ who called the police instead of stealing R10K from ATM

Durban - With the rising costs of fuel, the interest rate and basic essentials, surely you’d grab the extra thousands being spat out by the ATM after you’ve withdrawn. Yes? No? Well, for two Oudtshoorn siblings, they decided to alert the police, and Mzansi is divided on whether they were silly or following the WWJD route.

Alysia and Shane Mowers had gone to withdraw money from an ATM in Klein Karoo. When they had done their withdrawal, the teachers found that the Absa ATM continued to release cash, to the value of R10 000. Instead of grabbing the stash, the siblings tried to alert security via the CCTV cameras near the ATM. When that failed, they contacted the police. The siblings said they could not take the money. They said they work with children and they teach them to do the right thing.

The Mowers’ aunt, Evelyn Le Roux-Daniels, posted about the incident on Facebook. “My sister’s son and daughter went last nite to Absa Bank ATM in Oudtshoorn to do a cardless withdrawal. After they finished the transaction, the ATM went crazy and just dispensed lots of money. Do you know what they did? They safeguarded the cash and called the cops. Proud to be called your aunty, and for being model citizens,” she wrote.

The image posted on social media But the siblings’ move has left Mzansi divided. While some applaud the Mowers for their honesty, others say they would’ve grabbed the cash and fled.

“Why does God bless those who won’t accept His blessings while I am here ready to receive,” commented Ngoza Mnisi Wemvula. “They did great, they are A+ citizens and I pray that God blesses the world with more people like them, but those people should not by any chance be related to me. Amen,” said Msizi Tshepo Gasa “Going to the ATM and telling myself I'll only be drawing R2K but if the Good Lord wants me to have R20K then R50K it shall be,” said Charles Austen.

“If they took the money and run … the police will be on their backs asap and arrest em. Remember there are cameras on most ATMs,” said Stanley Motsuenyane. “I’d rather be regarded a bad citizen. It’s every man for himself here in South Africa,” said Surprise CK Makgata. Absa confirmed the incident. The banking institution said an investigation revealed that the returned cash was as a result of an incomplete transaction and not a malfunction.