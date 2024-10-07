Name him Siya! Mzansi smitten by black bok born at George golf estate

A young bok, born at one of the country's top golf estates is causing quite the stir on social media. At the weekend, Kingswood Golf Estate in George welcomed its first black springbok, born on its sprawling estate.

In a post on social media, Kingswood Golf Estate said the delightful little animal is "one in a million", and now Netizens think he should be named after our very own Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi. "Saw him last night and he is beautiful. Think we must call him Siya," said Nicole De Abreu. "Should definitely be named Siya!! Best Springbok Captain ever," commented T-Man de Klerk.

"His name should be Siya. So beautiful and precious," said Marlene de Necker. The Kingswood Golf Estate in George has welcomed its first black baby bok. Picture: Facebook The Kingswood Golf Estate in George has welcomed its first black baby bok. Picture: Facebook

The Kingswood Golf Estate in George has welcomed its first black baby bok. Picture: Facebook The Western Cape golf estate boasts a large herd of Springbok, often spotted along the property. It is unknown exactly how many black springboks are prancing about in the country (the animals, not the players!) due to how rare the genetic variation is.