Cape Town – A joyful moment as Nelson Mandela University (NMU) female security official graduates with an Advanced Diploma in Human Resources (HR) Management, while working a 12-hour shift per day. Ntombovuyo Happy Ntshangase, 38, who works a 12-hour shift per day at the Nelson Mandela University, has previously graduated with a HR diploma and is currently registered for her third qualification, a Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Planning at the same institution.

Having to study while working, Ntshangase did not only manage to get a 60% average in her advanced diploma, but she was also able to qualify for the postgraduate diploma. Ntshangase, said at the age of 38, she was the first person in her home to have completed two qualifications while working. “In five years, I see myself having done a Master’s degree in financial planning," she said.

In August 2022, Ntshangase had the opportunity to work for shared services as an HR trainee doing HR administration for Protection Services at Nelson Mandela University. “My dream job is in an HR department dealing with remuneration, staff benefits and advice to employees on retirement annuities. “I am, however, willing to work in any sector that will put my knowledge to use like private or public financial institutions. And if I get the opportunity to work as a financial planner soon, after two years I will be able to write the board exams to be a certified financial planner," she added.