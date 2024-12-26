No DNA, just RSA: Msinga, a small town in KZN reportedly has a unique Christmas by celebrating breadwinners

As South Africa celebrated Christmas on Wednesday, Msinga, a small town in KwaZulu-Natal is said to have done things a bit differently. In a video shared by Kasi Hustlers SA on social media, a group of men, women, and young adults can be seen crossing a bridge into the town wearing identical clothing.

According to the account, these individuals are breadwinners (a person who earns money to support their family, typically the sole one), and their contribution is celebrated in the community every Christmas. With the country's astronomical unemployment rate, obtaining a job that pays well enough to not only support yourself but also your family is a feat. "Every Christmas day, the community of Msinga village in KZN, come together to celebrate the safe return of breadwinners.

"The ceremony is known as iHlamvu and they parade the streets wearing brand new matching clothes and shoes," posted View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kasi Hustlers (@kasi_hustlers_sa) This tradition has earned the area praise of social media with netizens wanting it to spread to other places in the nation.

Here are some of the comments on the post: "I love this…people doing the right things." "This how you build a community, I can imagine how organised their community is, imagine having these many men in one place having an ability to think alike. This for me is powerful." "A community that do things together, lives happily ever after."

"That's actually a good, nice validation from society." "Proud nation. You can laugh at them. They don't care what you say! Respect." "Safe return? Lol at least they know that their men are not working corporate jobs."