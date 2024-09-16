'No DNA Just RSA!' What the fans say the new buzz word means to them

The “No DNA, Just RSA” phenomenon has sparked some reaction from fans, from asking what it means to people sharing their own stories reflected in its meaning. Inspired by the question, No DNA, Just RSA but what does it mean? Fans have taken to social media sharing what it personally means to them and how they relate to the catchphrase.

For many, it's a celebration of coming together in support of South African sports and the overall power of love over what DNA runs through their blood. “What makes us family is not DNA, it’s not blood, but it's the love,” says Africa on the IOL News Facebook page. To some this phrase means that shared DNA is not the only thing that defines family but the love that brings people together.

“It means if you do DNA on all South Africans, their blood is the same. We are one family living together in our beloved country SOUTH AFRICA,” says Nelson Gounden. “It simply means that you don't need a DNA test to prove or determine your abilities because you are naturally great and capable by just being born South African,” says Joseph Molomo on the IOL News Facebook page. “This slogan is just another way of using the phrase ‘UBUNTU’ which perfectly describes our beautiful nation,” says Paul Keane.

The phrase is also interpreted as winning just by being South African. “It simply means we are pure South Africans, we’re doing what we do best and that's winning,” says Scelo White. “It means if you see a bunch of winners, just know they're from the RSA no need for DNA!!. A bunch of winners is what we are, No DNA needed just RSA! runs in the blood,” says Shyla Nganga.

“It means the winner does not need a DNA test, it is obvious they are from SA because we are winners. The loser would need to do a DNA test because we don’t have losers,” says Sizwe Nxitywa. Others have shared that it means being stronger together through sports, connecting with those who understand unity despite different races. “It means soon we are going to speak one native language in RSA just like our blood is red and our DNA in sport is one. NO DNA Just RSA,” says Brian Martin Mabhele Radebe.

As the conversation continues to grow, it is evident that "No DNA, Just RSA" has turned into a message of love and hope. Fans are redefining what unity means to them and that it should not only be through sports but always. With its message of inclusivity and love, as Siyabonga Christopher puts it: “It means even though we’re diverse in race, culture and ethnicity we are one nation.”