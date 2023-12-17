On this day in history, December 17

1652 Johan Anthoniszoon ‘Jan’ van Riebeeck, reports the first comet discovered from South Africa. Similarly to many other charted comets, it has not returned to earth’s view.

The first powered flight takes place at Kittyhawk.

Wilbur Wright and balloonist Ernest Zens sit in the Wright Model A Flyer at Camp d'Auvours, France in the early 1910s

1903 Orville and Wilbur Wright make the first powered, controlled airplane flights at Kill Devils Hill, Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, giving birth to the airplane industry. It would be another seven years before a woman, Bessica Raiche, flew. Raiche was considered a "new" woman of the 20th century because she drove a car and wore bloomers. In addition to being an accomplished musician, painter, and linguist, she also took part in typically “masculine” activities as swimming and shooting. She and her husband, Francois, built their first plane – a Wright type – in their living room and began a profitable business. Forced to give up flying for health reasons, she turned to medical studies, becoming one of first woman specialists with a practice in obstetrics and gynaecology in the US.

1919 Es’kia (Ezekiel) Mphahlele, doyen of African letters, is born in Marabastad, Pretoria. Nominated in 1968 for a Nobel literature prize, he wrote a series of stories published in Drum magazine. The Lesane Stories helped consolidate the short story tradition in South African literature.