On this day, June 14

1928 Poet, medical doctor and revolutionary Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara, one of the most famous guerrilla leaders in history, is born in Rosario, Argentina. Referring to Che’s “restless” nature, his father declared “the first thing to note is that in my son’s veins flowed the blood of the Irish rebels”. A major figure of the Cuban Revolution dubbed three years later “Castro’s brain” , he became a countercultural symbol of rebellion in popular culture. While a young medical student, Guevara travelled throughout South America and was radicalised by the poverty, hunger, and disease he saw. His burgeoning desire to help overturn what he saw as the capitalist exploitation of Latin America by the US. Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people of the 20th century, while a photograph of him, Guerrillero Heroico, was cited by the Maryland Institute College of Art as “the most famous photograph in the world”. A main street in Durban honours him.

1929 General JMB Hertzog’s National Party wins the general election, and race plays a big role. (Hertzog said Smuts’s party supported racial equality and a Nationalist vote was for a “white South Africa”.)

1985 Army special forces attack ANC properties in Gaborone, Botswana, and 12 or 13 people are killed, one of them Thami Mnyele, an artist and member of MK.