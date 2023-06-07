On this day, June 7

1494 Spain and Portugal divide the new world up between them.

1692 An earthquake and tsunami devastate the notorious pirate haunt of Port Royal, Jamaica, where famous buccaneers like Henry Morgan and Roche Brasiliano launched raids. The once-thriving town never recovers.

1909 Queen of the silver screen, Mary Pickford, 16, makes her screen debut.

1917 Allied soldiers detonate mines beneath German trenches at Messines Ridge, with devastating results, killing 10 000 German troops. It was then the largest man-made explosion – about a half a kiloton. Londoners felt the blast 225km away