On this day, March 24

Great Escape leader – a South African – murdered, pilot’s mass murder-suicide, giant Durban blaze, Nato attacks Yugoslavia and a deadly attack in Mozambique 1593 The Portuguese cargo ship Santo Alberto is wrecked off Pondoland, south-west of the mouth of the Umtata River. Through the admirable leadership of the captain, only 28 Portuguese and 34 slaves drown, while 125 sailors and 160 slaves reach the shore safely. Most of the survivors who set out for Delagoa Bay (Gqeberha) get there and establish considerable contact with the Bantu. Another party was not so fortunate – of a group of 28, 26 died. Similar ship wrecks continued until and throughout the 17th century and reached such proportions that some regard them as the main reason for the Portuguese empire’s collapse.

1882 German physician and microbiologist Robert Koch announces the isolation of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacterium responsible for tuberculosis. 1944 The Great Escape: 76 Allied PoWs break out of the German prison camp Stalag Luft III; 73 are recaptured and 50 executed on Hitler’s orders, among them South Africans, Squadron Leader Roger Bushell, who organised the escape, and lieutenants Johannes Gouws, Clement McGarr and Rupert Stevens. Recaptured, Bushell is executed on Hitler’s orders as a warning to other would-be escapers 1989 In Prince William Sound, Alaska, the tanker Exxon Valdez spills 240 000 barrels of crude oil after running aground.

1999 The US and its Nato allies attack Yugoslavia. 2015 A plane crashes in the French Alps in a pilot mass murder-suicide, killing 150 people. 2017 A fire, the biggest in Durban’s history, breaks out at a massive 21ha warehouse. It burns for three days, takes millions of litres of water and more than 100 firefighters to extinguish the inferno.