On this day, March 26

Gunpowder is first used in battle outside China, political fiddling with boundaries gets a name, South African cricketers cover themselves in shame on home soil against England, the king under a parking lot and Biden goes off-script 1169 Saladin becomes the emir of Egypt.

1344 The Siege of Algeciras, one of the first European military engagements where gunpowder was used other than in China, comes to an end. 1484 William Caxton prints Aesop’s Fables, which is still popular today. 1812 A political cartoon in the Boston Gazette coins the term “gerrymander” to describe oddly shaped electoral districts designed to help incumbents win re-election. The practice is used widely around the world, including by the ANC.

1889 Johnny Briggs takes 15-26 (7-17 & 8-11) for England against South Africa at Newlands. The hosts are all out for 47 in their first innings, a score they can’t match in their follow-on innings, as they capitulate to 43 all out. 1898 The world’s first officially designated game reserve, the Sabi Game Reserve, opens after a proclamation in the Gazette of the ZAR (Zuid Afrikaanse Republiek), prohibits the hunting of game in the area between the Crocodile River in the south and the Sabie River in the north, and between the Lebombo Range in the east and the Drakensberg Range in the west. It is renamed the Kruger National Park in 1926. 1931 New Delhi replaces Calcutta as the capital of the British-Indies (today’s India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Ceylon).

1945 The Battle of Iwo Jima ends as the island is officially secured by American forces. Some 18 000 Japanese and 6 000 Americans died in the bloodbath on the island. 1971 East Pakistan (Bangladesh) declares its independence from Pakistan. 1979 The historic Camp David peace treaty is signed between Israel and Egypt by Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and US President Jimmy Carter at the White House.

2010 A South Korean Navy corvette is torpedoed, killing 46 sailors. The UN blames North Korea. 2012 Canadian filmmaker James Cameron becomes the first person to visit Challenger Deep, the deepest point on Earth, in 50 years. 2015 Richard III of England is reburied at Leicester Cathedral in England, after his long-lost remains were discovered under a parking lot in 2012. He was the last king of the House of York and the last of the Plantagenet dynasty. He died in battle in 1485, but unlike other English monarchs, his grave remained lost, mostly because of King Henry VIII’s anti-Catholic policies.