On this day, May 12

Call to end reprehensible slave trade; Lady of the Lamp’s contribution; Free State boers simply move their capital; rampage on the West Rand; and an earthquake so powerful that it moved a mountain 1765 Lady Emma Hamilton, who became Admiral Lord Nelson’s famous mistress, is baptised. Hers was a genuine rags-to-riches-to-rags story – thanks to the British nation ignoring their hero’s last wish.

1789 MP William Wilberforce makes his first major speech on abolition in the UK House of Commons, in London, calling the slave trade morally reprehensible and an issue of natural justice. 1820 British nurse and public health activist Florence Nightingale is born, in Florence, Italy. 'The Lady of the Lamp’ improved hospital sanitary conditions and greatly reduced the death rate for wounded soldiers. She received worldwide acclaim for her unselfish devotion to nursing and contributed to the development of modern nursing procedures, and emphasised the dignity of nursing as a profession. She was critical of British camps for prisoners in South Africa during the Anglo-Boer War. 1875 Cape Governor Sir Henry Barkly lays the cornerstone of parliament in Cape Town.

1900 Lord Roberts enters Kroonstad, so Orange Free State President MT Steyn proclaims Heilbron to be his new capital. 1926 Norwegian Roald Amundsen’s airship, Norge, is the first vessel to fly over the North Pole. 1935 Recovering alcoholic Bill Wilson co-founds Alcoholics Anonymous with Dr Bob Smith in Akron, Ohio.

1942 The tanker SS Virginia is torpedoed by a German submarine in the Mississippi River. 1949 The USSR lifts its blockade of Berlin. 1988 A bus going to Mount Frere, in the Eastern Cape, overturns near Cathcart, killing 31 people.

1991 Inkatha supporters rampage through a squatter camp on the West Rand, killing 22. 1997 Russia and Chechnya sign a peace deal after 400 years of conflict 2008 An earthquake in China kills 87 500 people. In spite of that seemingly high figure, it is only the 18th-deadliest earthquake of all time. The worst in the past 4 000 years was the 1556 earthquake in Shaanxi, China, which claimed about 832 000 lives.