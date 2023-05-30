On this day, May 30

1381 England’s Peasants’ Revolt begins. Also called Wat Tyler’s Rebellion, it was the first great popular rebellion in English history. Its immediate cause was the imposition of the unpopular poll tax, which brought to a head the economic discontent that had been growing since the middle of the century.

1431 Unjustly condemned, French heroine Joan of Arc is burnt at the stake by the English.

1536 England’s King Henry VIII marries Jane Seymour, a lady-in-waiting to his first two wives. Betrothed the day after the execution of Anne Boleyn, Seymour’s only known involvement in national affairs was met with a blunt reminder of the fate that her predecessor met when she ‘meddled in his affairs’.