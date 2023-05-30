Independent Online
On this day, May 30

Unjustly burned at the stake; British hospitals worse than Boer bullets; Japanese subs shell Madagascar; deadly bombings wreak havoc; and, eat processed food and die sooner

Want to die before your time? Eat processed food say new studies. Picture: IOL Archives

AD 70 Titus’s Roman legions breach the outer walls of Jerusalem.

1381 England’s Peasants’ Revolt begins. Also called Wat Tyler’s Rebellion, it was the first great popular rebellion in English history. Its immediate cause was the imposition of the unpopular poll tax, which brought to a head the economic discontent that had been growing since the middle of the century.

1431 Unjustly condemned, French heroine Joan of Arc is burnt at the stake by the English.

1536 England’s King Henry VIII marries Jane Seymour, a lady-in-waiting to his first two wives. Betrothed the day after the execution of Anne Boleyn, Seymour’s only known involvement in national affairs was met with a blunt reminder of the fate that her predecessor met when she ‘meddled in his affairs’.

1806 Future US president Andrew Jackson kills Charles Dickinson in a duel after Dickinson accused Jackson’s wife of bigamy.

1815 The British troopship Arniston is wrecked at Waenhuiskrans (Arniston) after the captain mistakes Cape Agulhas for Cape Point, and heads north for St Helena, thinking he has rounded the Cape. The ship grounds.

1883 A stampede on New York’s Brooklyn Bridge, caused by a rumour it was going to collapse, kills 12 people.

1899 Wild West outlaw Pearl Hart (1871–1955) holds up a stage coach in Arizona. It is one of the last stagecoach robberies in the Old West.

1900 Lady Violet Cecil writes to Britain’s Lord Salisbury on conditions in Bloemfontein, noting: ‘Far more have been killed in our hospitals than by Boer bullets... Men are dying by the hundreds who could easily be saved.’

1942 Japanese submarines shell naval bases in Australia and Madagascar.

1967 World-renowned daredevil Robert ‘Evel’ Knievel jumps his motorcycle over 16 cars in Gardena, California.

1972 Members of the Japanese Red Army carry out the Lod Airport massacre near Tel Aviv in Israel, killing 24 people and injuring 78.

1998 An earthquake in Afghanistan kills 4 500.

2012 Former Liberian president Charles Taylor is sentenced to 50 years in jail for war crimes.

2017 A suicide bomb in the diplomatic quarter of Kabul, Afghanistan, kills more than 150 people and injures 400, while in Baghdad, Iraq, a bomb outside the government pension office kills 14 and injures 34. Elsewhere in the city, a car bomb outside an ice cream shop kills another 17 people. Islamic State claims responsibility for the Baghdad bombings.

2019 Two new studies published in the British Medical Journal find that eating processed foods leads to ill health and an early death.

