‘On top of the world’: Cape Town’s most glamorous granny turns 103

Ma Agnes shared her birthday surrounded by loved ones enjoying a wholesome braai with children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Photo: supplied

Published 40m ago

Share

Cape Town’s beloved granny recently turned 103 and had the time of her life as she had a full week of celebration for her special day.

Ma Agnes Bezuidenhout from Kenilworth, originally from Kimberley, currently resides in Kenilworth with her youngest of five children.

She and her late husband moved to Cape Town 53 years ago.

The love of her life, who she was married to for 56 years, died in 1976.

Here Ma Agnes Bezuidenhout celebrated her centenary during Covid-19. File Photo: Robyn Dirks

Still as witty and elegant as she was in her younger years, Ma Agnes shared her birthday surrounded by loved ones enjoying a wholesome braai with children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

“I just want to say thank you for all who were present in the beautiful garden of ours. All the music flowing and all the children around, it felt like heaven on earth.

“The day God has given me was so beautiful,” she said.

Ma Agnes Bezuidenhout pictured with her son Gerald Bezuidenhoudt (in black), daughter Mercia Bezuidenhoudt and son Arnold Bezuidenhoudt. Photo: Supplied

She also thanked her daughter, Mercia who went all out for her birthday.

“It’s been almost a whole week of my birthday. I also had a dear friend of mine who is 100-years-old in attendance, my son Arnold, 82, Gerald, 81, and Mercia 68,” Ma Agnes said.

Her two other children, Glenda Lourens and Berry Bezuidenhoudt live abroad.

Arnold also serenaded the family with his saxophone on the day which brought much delight to the crowd.

Ma Agnes and Jude Felix, her youngest great-great grandson. Photo: Supplied

Ma Agnes is still fit as a fiddle, and this she says is due to her sporting activities when she was younger. This slender woman will also never be caught without wearing her pearls. During her earlier years, she worked in a factory where ammunition was made for the navy. She also started as a volunteer to the Western Cape Blood Service, eventually working full-time, and she retired after 20 years, at 75.

Ma Agnes Bezuidenhoudt from Kenilworth in Cape Town celebrated her 103rd birthday. Photo: Rizqah Dollie

Her famous phrases include “on top of the world, like a rose on the bush” and “as sure as the Lord made little green apples”.

According to Ma Agnes, the secret to her long life is five things: “Live one day at a time. Thank God every day. Live life to the full. Live healthy, and live happy”.

