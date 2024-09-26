‘On top of the world’: Cape Town’s most glamorous granny turns 103

Cape Town’s beloved granny recently turned 103 and had the time of her life as she had a full week of celebration for her special day. Ma Agnes Bezuidenhout from Kenilworth, originally from Kimberley, currently resides in Kenilworth with her youngest of five children.

She and her late husband moved to Cape Town 53 years ago. The love of her life, who she was married to for 56 years, died in 1976. Here Ma Agnes Bezuidenhout celebrated her centenary during Covid-19. File Photo: Robyn Dirks Still as witty and elegant as she was in her younger years, Ma Agnes shared her birthday surrounded by loved ones enjoying a wholesome braai with children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

“I just want to say thank you for all who were present in the beautiful garden of ours. All the music flowing and all the children around, it felt like heaven on earth. “The day God has given me was so beautiful,” she said. Ma Agnes Bezuidenhout pictured with her son Gerald Bezuidenhoudt (in black), daughter Mercia Bezuidenhoudt and son Arnold Bezuidenhoudt. Photo: Supplied She also thanked her daughter, Mercia who went all out for her birthday.

“It’s been almost a whole week of my birthday. I also had a dear friend of mine who is 100-years-old in attendance, my son Arnold, 82, Gerald, 81, and Mercia 68,” Ma Agnes said. Her two other children, Glenda Lourens and Berry Bezuidenhoudt live abroad. Arnold also serenaded the family with his saxophone on the day which brought much delight to the crowd.