Only in Mzansi! SA comedian sets up 'Pothole FM' station on a street in Howick

Durban – How many times have you heard or read something and mumbled to yourself "Only in Mzansi?" Tyre brand Dunlop South Africa is showcasing the funny side of that Mzansi confidence and has gone large with a first of its kind – the first ever radio studio to be set up inside a giant pothole.

The new “Pothole FM” campaign features South African comedian Robby Collins. It was recorded in Howick, KZN, where the uMngeni Local Municipality has been hard at work carrying out much-needed pothole repairs in the aftermath of the KZN floods earlier this year. "Let’s be honest, potholes aren’t fun. They aren’t fun to drive into, and they aren’t great fun to broadcast in. In fact, we should use all the money we spend on putting up pothole warning signs to actually fill in the potholes. “Nonetheless, I had a great time shooting with the Dunlop crew who are doing their part to give South Africans some confidence on the road," Collins said while kneeling inside the 50cm deep pothole during recording,

Contractors ensured the hole was repaired after the recording. CEO of Sumitomo Rubber South Africa, which manufactures Dunlop tyres in Africa, Lubin Ozoux said the “Pothole FM” campaign sets out to showcase the brand’s innovative Dunlop Sure tyre cover. The cover helps South Africans to be as confident on the road as they are off the road. LOCAL comedian Robby Collins presents “Pothole FM” from inside a pothole on a street in Howick, KZN street. His aim is to showcase the confidence needed to drive on SA roads. l SUPPLIED

“We know the state of our roads is no laughing matter. But whether it's potholes, road works or lengthy dirt roads, we wanted to show that you can get that Mzansi confidence with Dunlop Sure tyre cover. And because we’re so confident about the quality of our tyres, we’ve made Dunlop Sure free," he said. South Africans can catch the “Pothole FM” spots on radio stations – Metro FM, East Coast Radio, Heart FM and Jacaranda – and across Dunlop’s digital platforms and more. A snippet from the ad says: "South Africa is known for its breathtaking scenery. As well as it’s not-so-scenic road conditions. Because only in Mzansi will you find road works, that don’t work. Stop and gos that never go. Or a pothole so big you can record a radio ad in it."

LOCAL DJ Robby Collins. l SUPPLIED Meanwhile, last week the office of the MEC for Transport, Safety and Liaison announced the launch of Operation Valazonke which aims to repair potholes in the province.

BUSILY at work repairing a pothole in KZN. l SUPPLIED "Operation Valazonke, is a national comprehensive programme developed by the National Department of Transport to address potholes across all spheres of government. This pothole repair project will bring about improved infrastructure and safer roads.

“This programme is aimed at training and skilling young people in doing minor repairs and road maintenance; this includes pothole patching, road marking, grass cutting and other related activities," the MEC said. Picture: Supplied