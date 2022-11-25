Own ‘Springbok Handre Pollard’s rugby boots’... for Black Friday bargain of R2 500

Cape Town – Boots that once apparently adorned by 2019 World Cup-winning Springbok Handre Pollard’s magic feet, have been found on sale on Facebook Marketplace for just R2 500. Initially, they had been for sale for over R4 900, but in the spirit of Black Friday, the seller, Ellene Williams of Kuils River, Cape Town, has slashed the price by near 50% just in time for Black Friday.

The seller claims the boots have been worn by Pollard, who famously donned adidas Predator rugby boots during the 2019 World Cup, and have not been used since she acquired them. The size 11 boots were handed to her son through a competition, she claimed. Williams said in a post on Facebook Marketplace that her son had never played or practised in them since.

“These boots has been wore (sic) by the famous Rugby player Handré Pollard who plays for Springboks. “Size 11 boot “My son never played or practice (sic) in it, so it’s straight off Pollard’s feet.

“Slighty negotiable or make a offer,” reads the post. The pricing has been set at R2 500, ostensibly marked down for Black Friday from the R4 900 the seller had initially asked for. The silver/grey and orange trimmed boots bear the South African flag and two apparent social media tags reading “@hpollard10” and “@handrepollard”.

Neither account is active on Twitter, but @handrepollard is Pollard’s verified Instagram account. His Instagram also shows he is an adidas-sponsored sportsman, and he does wear a variety of the German sports manufacturer’s famous three stripe brand. Handre Pollard of South Africa kicks a penalty during the 2022 Castle Lager Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand held at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on August 13, 2022. Picture: ©Shaun Roy/BackpagePix The seller listed the boots as “used – like new”.

IOL sent the seller a message, seeking clarity about the boots’ authenticity. The seller said: “It’s labelled as you can see. I’m not allowed to sell any item with a famous name for my own use. “My son got it from him via a competition. And yes, it’s available,” she said.

We asked the seller for proof they were really Pollard’s boots, or to show IOL proof of the competition, but she did not respond. She told IOL there was lots of interest and many interested parties had also enquired about the veracity of her claims. IOL could not find any instance of a boots give-away on Pollard’s Instagram page.