Pens down clubs up. IOL Editor-in-Chief plays a round for charity

This week we are joined by the editor-in-chief of IOL Lance Witten Lance is an experienced storyteller with a demonstrated history of working in the media production industry. Skilled in News Writing, Film, Documentaries, Editing, Broadcasting, MC-ing, Digital Strategy, Print Production and Journalism. Lance is a strong media and communication professional who graduated from Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

This week’s Signature Hole is the 4th hole at Rondebosch Golf Club, Cape Town, South Africa Hole 4 - Par 4 The stroke 1 is long and straight, and even the long hitters will likely have a long iron in to the green. For most, the best strategy is to play it as a three-shot par 4 and hope to get up and down for par. Rondebosch Golf Club’s 18-hole course is considered a ‘must-play’ Cape Town course amongst golfers. Situated only ten minutes from Cape Town’s city centre, with magnificent views of Devil’s Peak and Table Mountain, the course is a popular choice for local and foreign visitors.

Since its establishment in 1911, the club has built a solid tradition, which is upheld by its loyal membership. The even balance of members and visitors makes for a welcoming, warm & friendly environment. Bar and Bistro offerings provide superb value; take a turn out of the afternoon traffic and join us on the upstairs deck for a beer and a pizza while the sun sets – the view is very special. Careful management has ensured that the course maintains its excellent condition all year round. Rondebosch Golf Course is a challenge to the serious golfer but is also accessible to the less experienced player. If you're interested in playing at Rondebosch Golf Club, you can click here to book a round Cupcakes of HOPE is a Non-Profit Company (NPC 2012/103028/08) and a Public Benefit Organisation (PBO930053726), and their aim is to raise awareness and funds for families in need of medical assistance, they do this through their love of baking cupcakes… To support this incredible charity, GOAT Golf will be running a crowdfunding campaign during the entire series to help Cupcakes of Hope raise funds to support the medical bills of children with cancer.

