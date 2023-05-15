PICS & VIDEO: Miracle on R301; girl survives after truck flattens vehicle

Cape Town - A freak accident would have claimed the life of a young child had it not been for quick-thinking emergency volunteers. On Thursday, May 11, just after 2pm, emergency services volunteers from the Drakenstein Farm Watch sprung into action when a construction vehicle, weighing at least 20 tons, fell sideways while dropping its load at a roadwork site.

The truck fell on top of a passing vehicle. In footage caught on camera, the truck can be seen offloading its debris as several vehicles pass it along the Paarl R301 to Franschoek, opposite Boschandmeer Estate. The truck the flattens the passenger side of one of the passing vehicles.

Members of the Drakenstein Farm Watch said the primary school girl was trapped in her seat. The truck flattened the vehicle the girl and her father were in. Photo: Drakenstein Farm Watch Her father miraculously climbed out of the vehicle and sustained only light head injuries and scratches. Fearing the worst, he did not leave his daughter’s side as emergency volunteers rushed to the scene.

The truck flattened the vehicle the girl and her father were in. Photo: Drakenstein Farm Watch Drakenstein Farm Watch commander, R Borbon Lefty, and Ricardo Cant were the first responders at the scene and could give a detailed description of the incident. A full rescue operation was requested. According to those at the scene, the rescue operation lasted for more than two hours and it involved rescue teams from various agencies, among them the Drakenstein Traffic Services, a Mediclinic crew, Drakenstein Fire and Rescue, Paarl SAPS and Forensic teams. The truck flattened the vehicle the girl and her father were in. Photo: Drakenstein Farm Watch “They all worked well together and gave it their best to rescue the young girl.”

Finally, after carefully tilting and lifting the truck and cutting the vehicle to pieces, the girl was freed. “The young patient was loaded into an ambulance and transported to hospital. “We hope the brave young girl will recover fully from this terrible and traumatic ordeal,” the Drakenstein Farm Watch said.

The child is in hospital. The family asked for privacy during this time. [email protected]