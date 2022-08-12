[PICS & VIDEO] Sheep point: Man and his sheep go viral after stroll on Promenade

People on the Sea Point Promenade were treated to something different when they spotted a man and his sheep taking a stroll over the weekend. Nazeem Brenner, 20, said he was amazed at the response he got when he took his beloved Breyani out for the day and did not expect to become a hit on social media.

“My plan was to just go for an hour or so but I ended up being out from 2pm till 7pm and I even ended up in Camps Bay because people wanted to take pictures of us,” he says. UNUSUAL: Nazeem Brenner and little Breyani at the Sea Point Promenade on Sunday “When I first pulled up I was a bit worried about what the older people would think but children and people from all ages came running to see me walk Breyani, there was even a group of traffic cops who took pictures.” The 20-year-old was visiting family in Grassy Park last weekend but travelled back to his home in Oshikango, Namibia, on Monday. He says he got Breyani about three months ago from a farm in Darling where he bought the sheep for R1 000.

“When I go back to Namibia then Breyani will go stay with my brother and his lamb, Akni, in Kenwyn.” Breyani eats grass and special lamb pellets and Nazeem says he looks forward to his pet getting up to some hi jinx. POPULAR: Nazeem and Breyani with two fans He says at home in Namibia, he owns a whole range of strange pets such as owls and ostriches, while his lamb has now become a beloved member of his family, so there are no braais on the horizon.

