PICS & VIDEO: SVNS captains take a breather before clashes this weekend

Cape Town is abuzz with excitement as the HSBC Cape Town SVNS takes place this weekend at the DHL Cape Town Stadium.
Last week, at the tournament in Dubai, the Australian women's team won the tournament and our very own Blitzbokke brought home the glory in the men’s division.
As the tournament comes back to their home soil, the South African’s men and women’s team are eager to show their friends and families just how it is done.
Twenty-four teams will battle it out for the coveted HSBC SVNS Cup.
But, before the weekend, six captains from the men’s and women’s teams spent the day at the Oranjezicht City Farm Market to unwind and mix with the locals.
In attendance was:
Men:
South Africa - Selvyn Davids
New Zealand - Sione Molia
Australia - Nick Malouf
Canada - Phil Berna
Ireland - Harry McNulty
Argentina - Santiago Alvarez
Women:
South Africa - Mathrin Simmers
New Zealand - Risi Pouri-Lane
Australia - Charlotte Caslick
Canada - Olivia Apps
USA - Naya Tapper
France - Carla Neisen
The captains walked through the market, took pictures with fans and the Australians fell in love with biltong.
A vendor had the captains doing taste-tests and this landed him a significant sale as the Australians started purchasing bulk orders to take home.
Speaking to IOL, Selvyn Davids said they had a good tournament in Dubai and while they did not start as they had hoped, they built up their momentum to come out on top. It was a special tournament victory, he said.
When asked what it was like to be back home, Davids said they were all on a high, however, they have “come back to zero” and are focused.
“Just to kick it off, we hope to do better than we did last weekend. That would be great for us. I think it is going to be tougher on home soil because there are going to be higher expectations than there were last weekend,” Davids said.
He said the Blitzbokke are most looking forward to playing in front of their friends and family as they only get this opportunity once a year.
“Just to give our all for family, friend and the whole of South Africa who supports us,” Davids told IOL.
Tickets are still available for the HSBC Cape Town SVNS event this weekend on December 9 and December 10.