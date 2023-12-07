PICS & VIDEO: SVNS captains take a breather before clashes this weekend

Cape Town is abuzz with excitement as the HSBC Cape Town SVNS takes place this weekend at the DHL Cape Town Stadium. Last week, at the tournament in Dubai, the Australian women's team won the tournament and our very own Blitzbokke brought home the glory in the men’s division.

As the tournament comes back to their home soil, the South African’s men and women’s team are eager to show their friends and families just how it is done. Twenty-four teams will battle it out for the coveted HSBC SVNS Cup. But, before the weekend, six captains from the men’s and women’s teams spent the day at the Oranjezicht City Farm Market to unwind and mix with the locals.

In attendance was: Men: South Africa - Selvyn Davids New Zealand - Sione Molia

Australia - Nick Malouf Canada - Phil Berna Ireland - Harry McNulty

Argentina - Santiago Alvarez South African Women’s captain, Mathrin Simmers and men’s captain Selvyn Davids with the coveted trophies. Picture: Tracey Adams / IOL News Women: South Africa - Mathrin Simmers New Zealand - Risi Pouri-Lane

Australia - Charlotte Caslick Canada - Olivia Apps USA - Naya Tapper

France - Carla Neisen Biltong tasting at the Oranjezicht City Farm Market. Picture: Tracey Adams / IOL News The captains walked through the market, took pictures with fans and the Australians fell in love with biltong. A vendor had the captains doing taste-tests and this landed him a significant sale as the Australians started purchasing bulk orders to take home.

New Zealand captain Risi Pouri-Lane and South Africa captain Mathrin Simmers making pizza at Pizza Proper at the Oranjezicht City Farm Market. Picture: Tracey Adams / IOL News Speaking to IOL, Selvyn Davids said they had a good tournament in Dubai and while they did not start as they had hoped, they built up their momentum to come out on top. It was a special tournament victory, he said. When asked what it was like to be back home, Davids said they were all on a high, however, they have “come back to zero” and are focused. “Just to kick it off, we hope to do better than we did last weekend. That would be great for us. I think it is going to be tougher on home soil because there are going to be higher expectations than there were last weekend,” Davids said.