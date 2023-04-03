Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, April 3, 2023

PICS: Deputy President Paul Mashatile hosted for iftar in Gatesville

Deputy President Paul Mashatile and his wife, Humile Mjongile visited Masjidul Quds in Gatesville. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

Deputy President Paul Mashatile and his wife, Humile Mjongile visited Masjidul Quds in Gatesville. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

Published 1h ago

Cape Town – As Muslims across the world observe the holy month of Ramadaan, many open their homes and their hearts to many to break their fast (iftar).

At the weekend, South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile and his wife, Humile Mjongile visited a mosque in Cape Town.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile and his wife, Humile Mjongile visited Masjidul Quds in Gatesville. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

Mashatile and his wife visited Masjidul Quds in Gatesville on Saturday.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile and his wife, Humile Mjongile visited Masjidul Quds in Gatesville. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

The deputy president and his wife were given a tour of the beautiful mosque and broke fast with the community.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile and his wife, Humile Mjongile visited Masjidul Quds in Gatesville. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

Of those in attendance at the mosque were the retired high court judge, Siraj Desai, Igshaan Higgins, head of the Cape Heritage Museum located at the Castle of Good Hope, and the chairman of the Masjidul Quds Institute Sataar Parker.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile and his wife, Humile Mjongile visited Masjidul Quds in Gatesville. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

Mashatile also took part in Salah (prayer).

Deputy President Paul Mashatile and his wife, Humile Mjongile. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

During Ramadan, many mass iftars are held across the city in most communities.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile and his wife, Humile Mjongile visited Masjidul Quds in Gatesville. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

This is not only to bring about unity within the Islamic faith but to unite communities.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile and his wife, Humile Mjongile visited Masjidul Quds in Gatesville. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

People of all ages, races, and beliefs are invited to join to break bread.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile and his wife, Humile Mjongile visited Masjidul Quds in Gatesville. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

The atmosphere and unity is amazing to witness and it happens every year.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile and his wife, Humile Mjongile visited Masjidul Quds in Gatesville. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

Speaking to IOL, Higgins, who was also a guest at the iftar said expressed his pride at the event hosted.

Igshaan Higgins Paul Mashatile and his wife, Humile Mjongile and retired judge Siraj Desai. Photo: supplied

“The fact that Paul Mashatile and his wife came to join the Muslim community for iftar bodes well for religious freedom in this country. It is certainly one of the positives of living in South Africa.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

“That the Constitution protects the rights to freedom of religion, belief, and opinion. In this day and age where so many countries are grappling with religious diversity and intolerance, our country is world-class.

“The fact that a public figure and politician like Paul Mashatile found it important to break fast with the community is certainly a step in the right direction to establish real ubuntu in our country,” Higgins said.

