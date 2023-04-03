Cape Town – As Muslims across the world observe the holy month of Ramadaan, many open their homes and their hearts to many to break their fast (iftar). At the weekend, South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile and his wife, Humile Mjongile visited a mosque in Cape Town.

Mashatile and his wife visited Masjidul Quds in Gatesville on Saturday. Deputy President Paul Mashatile and his wife, Humile Mjongile visited Masjidul Quds in Gatesville. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS The deputy president and his wife were given a tour of the beautiful mosque and broke fast with the community. Of those in attendance at the mosque were the retired high court judge, Siraj Desai, Igshaan Higgins, head of the Cape Heritage Museum located at the Castle of Good Hope, and the chairman of the Masjidul Quds Institute Sataar Parker.

Mashatile also took part in Salah (prayer). During Ramadan, many mass iftars are held across the city in most communities. This is not only to bring about unity within the Islamic faith but to unite communities.

People of all ages, races, and beliefs are invited to join to break bread. The atmosphere and unity is amazing to witness and it happens every year. Speaking to IOL, Higgins, who was also a guest at the iftar said expressed his pride at the event hosted.