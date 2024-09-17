Independent Online
PICS: Injured Southern African python nursed back to health and ready to be released

The team from Crocworld with the python. Picture: Scottburgh Veterinary Clinic

Published Sep 17, 2024

A Southern African python that underwent treatment at KwaZulu-Natal's Crocworld Conservation Centre, on the province's south coast, is expected to be released back into nature soon.

The conservation centre's James Wittstock said the team received a call about a 'very large snake' spotted at nearby Renishaw Farm.

"Crocworld’s animal curator, Busani Mthiyane, and his team went out and assessed the female Southern African python. After an initial assessment, a small wound was found and the snake was taken to Dr Jonathan Clark of Scottburgh Veterinary Clinic who sedated her, cleaned her wound and did a full health check," he said.

Picture: Scottburgh Veterinary Clinic

The team thought the snake was gravid (pregnant) as she showed some maternal instincts and cared for newly hatched snakes at Crocworld.

"She has recovered well and is now due for release this week into a suitable environment," Wittstock said.

Earlier this month, the team from Crocworld released a juvenile crowned eagle, rescued by a family fishing out at sea.

IOL reported that the raptor was brought to the centre suffering from dehydration and fatigue after being found in salt water.

Wittstock said members from the non-profit animal clinic, FreeMe Wildlife, came down from Howick to ring the bird on the day of its release.

IOL News

