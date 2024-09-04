PICS: New lease on life for juvenile crowned eagle rescued from the ocean

A juvenile crowned eagle, rescued by a family fishing out at sea almost three months ago, has been released back into the wild. Crocworld's James Wittstock said the raptor was brought to the centre suffering from dehydration and fatigue after being found in salt water.

"After the bird was saved from near death, it was brought to Dr Jonathan Clark of Scottburgh veterinary clinic who assessed and medicated it," he said. The juvenile crowned eagle that was rehabilitated at Crocworld on the KZN south coast. Picture: Crocworld Conservation Centre

Free at last, the juvenile crowned eagle takes flight from Crocworld on the KZN south coast where it recovered after being found at sea. Picture: Crocworld Conservation Centre He added that the vet also offered to provide medication if Crocworld looked after and fed it, to help create the right environment for rehabilitation. "After two to three weeks, the bird, dubbed South Africa's most powerful eagle, was eating, strong, and showing signs that it was ready for release," Wittstock said.

Last week, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife contacted Crocworld to ask if they could ring the eagle, as part of their Crowned Eagle Project that conducts research and monitors the species. Wittstock said members from the non-profit animal clinic, FreeMe Wildlife, came down from Howick to ring the bird on the day of its release.

The juvenile crowned eagle being fitted with a ring before its release at Crocworld on the KZN south coast. Note the size of its talons. Picture: Crocworld Conservation Centre