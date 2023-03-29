Police constables deliver baby in Northern Cape police station

Cape Town - Two police officers in the Northern Cape are being praised for their swift reaction when a woman in labour entered their charge office. According to police management, on Monday, March 27, a woman arrived at the Kathu Community Service Centre at about 6pm, already exhibiting signs of being in labour.

Police management said the commander of Relief Shift D, Warrant Officer Mmota Rasekoai, was taken by surprise by the woman who was visibility in labour and experiencing labour pains when she arrived at the police station requesting assistance. Constables Violet Motlhole and Nomthandazo Bangiso who were on duty sprang into action. “They did not hesitate and immediately took charge of the situation when they realised the mother of three was already in labour.

“Nurse Pitso and firefighters from the Gamagara Municipality also arrived at the scene and further assisted with the complicated processes that involved post-natal care,” police said. The new mother gave birth to a healthy baby girl at the Kathu police station. The little girl was named Tshepiso. Mother and child were then taken to a medical facility in Kuruman for further treatment.